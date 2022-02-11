AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get AMC Networks alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.90. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AMC Networks by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.