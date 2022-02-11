Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BZLYF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $452.00.

BZLYF opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Beazley has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

