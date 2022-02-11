Analysts Offer Predictions for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ GP opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $146.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 5.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,329 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the period. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

