Credit Suisse Group Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $100.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DD. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

NYSE:DD opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.68.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 459,087 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

