TD Securities Raises Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$18.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LWSCF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.59.

LWSCF stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

