Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KMMPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$26.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of KMMPF opened at $17.47 on Monday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

