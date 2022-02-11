Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Raised to $77.00 at TD Securities

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $59.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,974,274,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,980,000 after buying an additional 12,856,497 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,249,000 after buying an additional 5,978,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,508,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

