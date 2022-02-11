Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Financial Survey

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Continental Resources alerts:

13.0% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Continental Resources and Brigham Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 3 8 8 0 2.26 Brigham Minerals 0 1 5 1 3.00

Continental Resources currently has a consensus target price of $51.97, suggesting a potential downside of 6.62%. Brigham Minerals has a consensus target price of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.25%. Given Brigham Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Dividends

Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Continental Resources pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brigham Minerals pays out -1,454.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Continental Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brigham Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brigham Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Continental Resources and Brigham Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $2.59 billion 7.87 -$596.87 million $2.26 24.63 Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 14.09 -$57.99 million ($0.11) -199.25

Brigham Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental Resources. Brigham Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources 17.84% 14.17% 6.46% Brigham Minerals 0.29% 5.94% 5.24%

Risk & Volatility

Continental Resources has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Brigham Minerals on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.