$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to post $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 690,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $199.37 on Friday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.77 and a 200-day moving average of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

