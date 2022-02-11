Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LICY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 800.82% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. Analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,217,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $7,748,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

