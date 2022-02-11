nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Cut to $48.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NVT stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 249.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

