Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Sidoti currently has $263.00 price objective on the stock.
HELE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of HELE opened at $203.74 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $199.86 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,979,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 54.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,116,000 after acquiring an additional 242,153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after acquiring an additional 186,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,545,000 after acquiring an additional 159,776 shares during the last quarter.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.