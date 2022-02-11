Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Sidoti currently has $263.00 price objective on the stock.

HELE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of HELE opened at $203.74 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $199.86 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,979,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 54.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,116,000 after acquiring an additional 242,153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after acquiring an additional 186,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,545,000 after acquiring an additional 159,776 shares during the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.