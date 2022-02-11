Network International (LON:NETW) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.95) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 492 ($6.65).

Get Network International alerts:

Shares of LON NETW opened at GBX 244 ($3.30) on Wednesday. Network International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 234.40 ($3.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459.90 ($6.22). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 273.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 320.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.