JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 378,109 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,826,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,686,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,077,000 after acquiring an additional 393,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after buying an additional 307,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

