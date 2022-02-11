Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $70.17 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.66). Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a ?cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the ?pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.