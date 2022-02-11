Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $70.17 and a 52-week high of $124.79.
Brooks Automation Company Profile
Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a ?cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the ?pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brooks Automation (AZTA)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.