Equities Analysts Set Expectations for onsemi’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for onsemi in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ON. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of ON stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. onsemi’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in onsemi by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in onsemi by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in onsemi by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

