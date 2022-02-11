Raymond James Lowers Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $66.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

HAE has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $138.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

