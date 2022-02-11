Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) rose 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.85 and last traded at C$10.69. Approximately 995,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,383,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.77.

WEED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.07.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.