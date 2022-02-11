Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.04

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 691799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGF. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,069.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

