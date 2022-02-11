Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.55

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.40. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 41,899 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCM. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 223,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

