ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.10

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 2632756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $109,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,188,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 377,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,172.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

