US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.80

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 99554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.
ECOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52.
US Ecology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOL)
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
