US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.80

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 99554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in US Ecology by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 6.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in US Ecology by 28.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Ecology by 60.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in US Ecology by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

