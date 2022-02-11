Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LLOY. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.70) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.85) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 53.41 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £37.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.78. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 36.27 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.76).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($91,910.26).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.