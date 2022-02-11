Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.39) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.65) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 285 ($3.85) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.11) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 305 ($4.12) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 289.17 ($3.91).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

