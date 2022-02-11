WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WW. KeyCorp downgraded WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

WW opened at $11.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WW International by 2.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in WW International by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in WW International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WW International by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in WW International by 12.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

