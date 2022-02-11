WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WW. KeyCorp downgraded WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.
WW opened at $11.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $41.13.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
