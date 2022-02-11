Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.38) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.92) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 295 ($3.99).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 253.10 ($3.42) on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 167.35 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 222.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

