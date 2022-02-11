Comparing Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) and Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)

Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) and Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Esprit has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Esprit and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esprit $1.18 billion 0.16 -$512.17 million N/A N/A Shin-Etsu Chemical $14.12 billion 4.80 $2.65 billion $2.37 17.16

Shin-Etsu Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Esprit.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Esprit and Shin-Etsu Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esprit 0 0 0 0 N/A Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Esprit and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esprit N/A N/A N/A Shin-Etsu Chemical 22.90% 14.50% 12.41%

Summary

Shin-Etsu Chemical beats Esprit on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esprit Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform. Esprit Holdings Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business. The PVC/Chlor-Alkali Business segment provides PVC, caustic soda, methanol, and chloromethane. The Silicone Business segment provides silicones. The Specialty Chemicals Business segment provides cellulose derivatives, silicon metal, polyvinyl alcohol, and synthetic pheromones. The Semiconductor Silicon Business segment provides silicon wafer products. The Electronics and Functional Materials Business segment provides rare earth magnets, coating materials, photomask blanks, oxide single crystals, and liquid fluoroelastomers. The Diversified Business segment includes processed plastics, international trading, engineering, ad information processing. The company was founded on September 16, 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

