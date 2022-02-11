$347.76 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to post $347.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $351.40 million and the lowest is $341.87 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $332.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

