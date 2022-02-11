Reviewing TuanChe (TC) & Its Competitors

TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TuanChe to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get TuanChe alerts:

TuanChe has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuanChe’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of TuanChe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TuanChe and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 1 0 0 2.00 TuanChe Competitors 1231 6160 11463 331 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.20%. Given TuanChe’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TuanChe has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TuanChe and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $50.61 million -$24.99 million -3.05 TuanChe Competitors $2.95 billion $352.52 million 2.73

TuanChe’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe. TuanChe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TuanChe and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe -19.27% -31.01% -19.02% TuanChe Competitors -18.67% -58.65% 2.59%

Summary

TuanChe rivals beat TuanChe on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.