Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,125 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.74) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,038 ($27.56) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.40) to GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,700 ($36.51) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.57) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,419.71 ($32.72).

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,013.50 ($27.23) on Monday. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,080 ($28.13).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.59), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,241,379.31).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

