Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.33) to GBX 1,300 ($17.58) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.89) to GBX 1,200 ($16.23) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,170.40 ($15.83).

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 1,043 ($14.10) on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 569.47 ($7.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335 ($18.05). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,134.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,192.30. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 11.70 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.33%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

