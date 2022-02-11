Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,200 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.16) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.19) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.76) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,207.50 ($97.46).

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($108.45).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

