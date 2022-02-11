Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Cut to GBX 201

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 247 ($3.34) to GBX 201 ($2.72) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.67% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.19) to GBX 295 ($3.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.20 ($4.36).
Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 144.95 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 140.15 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.23.
About Deliveroo
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
