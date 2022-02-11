Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Cut to GBX 201

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 247 ($3.34) to GBX 201 ($2.72) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.19) to GBX 295 ($3.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.20 ($4.36).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 144.95 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 140.15 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.23.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.93), for a total value of £85,157.31 ($115,155.25). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 772,814 shares of company stock worth $208,396,655.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.