SVB Leerink Comments on Tango Therapeutics Inc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will earn ($2.95) per share for the year.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of TNGX opened at $9.38 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

