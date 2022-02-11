FY2024 Earnings Estimate for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NRG Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $7.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.77. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NRG opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,224,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,031,000 after acquiring an additional 740,730 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in NRG Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,661,000 after buying an additional 36,554 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,806,000 after buying an additional 2,068,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,495,000 after buying an additional 160,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,973,000 after buying an additional 288,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

