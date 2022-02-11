Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

ACLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $651,266 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

