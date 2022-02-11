Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

