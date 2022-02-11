Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.