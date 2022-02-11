BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP. BNP Paribas upgraded BP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities started coverage on BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.26.

BP stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. BP has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that BP will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 373,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in BP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 25,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in BP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 907,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

