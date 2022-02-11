NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

NetEase stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,192,000 after acquiring an additional 170,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NetEase by 16.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,556,000 after acquiring an additional 887,504 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in NetEase by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its position in NetEase by 15.1% during the third quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,328,000 after acquiring an additional 583,113 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

