KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kennametal in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

