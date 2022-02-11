Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.75

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.45. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 5,800 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caldwell Partners International (CWLPF)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.