iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.04

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and traded as high as $26.80. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 71,342 shares changing hands.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
