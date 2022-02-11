iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.04

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and traded as high as $26.80. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 71,342 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter.

