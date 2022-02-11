Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.24

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.25. Energous shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 440,418 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Energous alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $91.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.11.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $92,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $28,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,445 shares of company stock valued at $289,027 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Energous in the third quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Energous by 2,038.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 33,147 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Energous by 39.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Energous in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 52.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.