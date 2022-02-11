Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.10

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.25. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 243,693 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 71.48% and a negative net margin of 208.63%.
Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
