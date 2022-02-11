Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.51

Shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and traded as low as $24.30. Atento shares last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 6,865 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATTO. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $364.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atento S.A. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atento by 40,368.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atento during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atento during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atento by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

