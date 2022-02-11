ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) versus Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Critical Comparison

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altimmune has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.8% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Altimmune shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Altimmune shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ABVC BioPharma and Altimmune, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Altimmune 0 0 7 0 3.00

Altimmune has a consensus target price of $29.71, indicating a potential upside of 281.93%. Given Altimmune’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altimmune is more favorable than ABVC BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and Altimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABVC BioPharma -2,145.77% -318.25% -91.57% Altimmune -2,431.80% -32.83% -30.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and Altimmune’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABVC BioPharma $480,000.00 149.01 -$9.79 million N/A N/A Altimmune $8.19 million 37.75 -$49.04 million ($1.96) -3.97

ABVC BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altimmune.

Summary

Altimmune beats ABVC BioPharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The firm’s products pipeline include ABV-1501, which is a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer (TNBC); ABV-1504 is a botanical reuptake inhibitor that targets norepinephrine; ABV-1505 for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); ABV-1702 is to treat myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); ABV-1703 for Pancreatic Cancer; ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 is a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy; ABV-2001; and ABV-2002. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV). The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

