Head to Head Review: Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -65.08% -40.25% -8.57% Dynex Capital 170.29% 9.94% 1.98%

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Dynex Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $9.28 million 1.78 -$8.18 million ($1.25) -0.82 Dynex Capital $60.05 million 10.01 $177.53 million $3.45 4.75

Dynex Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynex Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynex Capital pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Medalist Diversified REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Dynex Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medalist Diversified REIT and Dynex Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynex Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dynex Capital has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Dynex Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property. The company was founded on September 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MA.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans; as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

