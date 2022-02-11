Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Analysts predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will post sales of $4.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.33 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $16.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $19.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Infosys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

