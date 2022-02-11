$75.49 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to report $75.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $76.09 million. Upland Software reported sales of $78.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $301.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $302.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $314.99 million, with estimates ranging from $310.41 million to $318.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Upland Software.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPLD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

UPLD opened at $18.54 on Friday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10.

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,430,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 261,579 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 136.6% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,793,000 after buying an additional 238,167 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 19.9% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,492,000 after buying an additional 211,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Upland Software by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 244,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

